Five things to watch this week in Canadian business:

> Poloz Talks Trade South of the Border

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz will be discussing cross-border trade integration and monetary policy when he speaks Monday before Western Washington University in Bellingham, Wash. Trade has become a political football in the U.S. election — expect it to be tossed around during the first presidential debate Monday evening.

> CEO of OSC Takes Public Stage

On Tuesday in Toronto, Maureen Jensen gives her first keynote address since she became chairwoman and CEO of the Ontario Securities Commission earlier this year. On her watch, the securities watchdog launched Canada's first paid whistleblower program in its efforts to crack down on white-collar crime.

> BlackBerry

The company that birthed the smartphone market releases its second-quarter results Wednesday. Two months ago, the one-time Waterloo, Ont., tech darling launched the DTEK50, which it billed at the time as the most secure Android device ever made. There is speculation BlackBerry could unveil another phone this week.

> GDP

Economic growth has been feeble as of late, so investors, economists and policy-makers will be watching closely when Statistics Canada releases the gross domestic product figures for July on Friday. The data should offer a glimpse into whether that highly anticipated economic rebound for the third quarter is materializing.

> Clock Ticks on Pacific NorthWest LNG

Another deadline on a major energy development draws near. The Pacific NorthWest LNG project in Prince Rupert, B.C., led by Malaysian energy giant Petronas, would cost an estimated $36 billion if it proceeds. A three-month review period by the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency formally expires next Sunday. The federal government is expected to decide on the project within that time.

