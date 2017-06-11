Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

> Welcome, Texas

The mayors of Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, will be in Toronto and Montreal throughout the week to promote trade, tourism and other business opportunities. They have numerous meetings planned, including one with Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, who has threatened to impose protectionist measures if the state passes Buy American legislation.

> Talking economics

The International Economic Forum of the Americas kicks off Monday in Montreal. The four-day gabfest will feature the federal ministers of finance, foreign affairs and international trade, as well as chieftains from the business world including National Bank CEO Louis Vachon, Power Corp. co-CEO Paul Desmarais Jr., and Michael Sabia, CEO of Quebec pension fund manager Caisse de depot.

> House money

Plenty of chatter about the real estate market this week. There's the Ontario Housing Summit in Toronto on Tuesday, followed by an event Wednesday hosted by the Economic Club of Canada featuring the chief economists from the Canadian Real Estate Association and Scotiabank.

> Shop talk

Hudson's Bay holds its annual general meeting Tuesday in Toronto. The gathering comes just after the department store giant, North America's oldest company, announced about 2,000 layoffs in response to a number of retail sector challenges — namely the rise in online shopping.

> Power play

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley will be the keynote speaker Wednesday at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary. If there were a time and place for Notley to deliver a message to British Columbia, this is it. The province's future political direction is shrouded in mystery, with the NDP and Greens poised to oust the governing Liberals from power — a move that would have consequences for Alberta's energy industry.