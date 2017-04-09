Five things to watch this week in Canadian business:

> Charm offensive

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne heads to Illinois on Monday to meet with business leaders and Gov. Bruce Rauner to deliver a pro-trade message. The trip is Wynne's latest effort to shield her province from the rising tide of protectionism south of the border.

> Oil talk

The annual Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers Scotiabank investment symposium runs from Tuesday to Wednesday in Toronto. Several topics will be discussed, including the future of the country's energy industry at a time when the U.S. ramps up production.

> Manitoba budget

On Tuesday, Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government delivers its spring budget. Expect an austere affair. Premier Brian Pallister has said all government programs are under review as he tries to erase the province's deficit, which was last estimated to be $872 million.

> Bank of Canada announcement

The Bank of Canada releases its latest monetary policy report and interest rate on Wednesday. Governor Stephen Poloz has been taking stock of indications that the economy is strengthening, but he has stressed the importance of remaining cautious. Thus, there is little expectation he'll budge from the interest rate of 0.5%.

> The bottom line

It's a relatively light week on the corporate earnings front, but DavidsTea, Shaw Communications Inc. and Dominion Diamond Corp. will be among the companies to keep an eye on. Dominion Diamond, which has mines in the Northwest Territories, recently rejected a takeover offer by the Washington Cos.

