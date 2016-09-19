Companies cited in this article

The U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) announced the results of voting that took place at its 2016 Annual Meeting on Monday in Washington, D.C.

One new governor was elected to represent small firms, and two new public directors were appointed to serve on the board overseeing the FINRA.

Bob Muh, CEO, Sutter Securities, Inc. was elected as a small firm governor, one of three representatives of small firms on the FINRA board of governors.

Also at the annual meeting, the FINRA board appointed two new public governors: Eileen Murray, co-CEO of Bridgewater Associates; and Hillary Sale, professor at Washington University in St. Louis Law School.

In addition, four other public governors were appointed to second terms: Rochelle Lazarus, chairman emeritus, Ogilvy & Mather; Brigitte Madrian, professor at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government; Leslie Seidman, former chairman of the Financial Accounting Standards Board; and Luis Viceira, professor at the Harvard Business School.

"I welcome all of the new governors to the board, and look forward to working with them as the board continues to develop policies and strategies that will advance FINRA's mission of market integrity and investor protection," says Jack Brennan, FINRA chairman, in a news release. "The new governors bring a broad array of experience and insight to the board and will be an invaluable asset to our decision making."

