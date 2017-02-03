North American stock markets finished the day on a positive note, led by financial companies as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to scale back regulations affecting the sector.

Toronto's S&P/TSX composite index climbed 77.28 points at 15,476.39.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average added 186.55 points at 20,071.46 and the S&P 500 climbed 16.57 points at 2,297.42. The Nasdaq composite gained 30.57 points at 5,666.77, a new all-time high.

The Canadian dollar was at US76.76¢, down 0.04 of a U.S. cent from Thursday's close.

The March crude contract added US29¢ at US$53.83 per barrel and March natural gas lost US12¢ at US$3.06 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract gained US$1.40 at US$1,220.80 an ounce and March copper fell US7¢ at US$2.62 a pound.