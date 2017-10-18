Companies cited in this article

Toronto-based Fidelity Investments Canada ULC has announced changes to the risk ratings for five of its mutual funds and name changes for two funds that will take effect Oct. 27.

Specifically, the firm will lower the risk ratings for Fidelity ClearPath 2005 Portfolio, Fidelity Global Bond Currency Neutral Fund and Fidelity International Concentrated Equity Fund will have lower risk ratings while it will increase the risk ratings for Fidelity American Disciplined Equity Currency Neutral Class and Fidelity American Disciplined Equity Currency Neutral Fund.

These changes are based on the new methodology the Canadian Securities Administrators has set forth as well as Fidelity Investments' annual review.

In addition, Fidelity Global Technology Class and Fidelity Global Technology Fund will be renamed Fidelity Technology Innovators Class and Fidelity Technology Innovators Fund, respectively.