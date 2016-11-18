Companies cited in this article

Dynamic Funds and BlackRock Asset Management Canada Ltd. have announced a new partnership to bring a suite of actively managed ETFs to market in the first quarter of 2017 that combines the strengths of the two Toronto-based asset-management firms

Dynamic Funds brings its focus on active management to the partnership and its investment strategies will power the new, actively managed ETF lineup. Meanwhile, BlackRock Canada's iShares business brings a long history of participation in the ETF industry.

"This ETF lineup will make active management easily accessible for advisors and investors," says Jordy Chilcott, president and CEO of Dynamic Funds, in a statement. "A growing number of advisors and investors are seeking the advantages of active management but in an ETF structure that may better suit their needs. By collaborating with BlackRock Canada, together we can bring a unique approach to the ETF marketplace, one where we think the growth of active solutions is on the rise."

"With this partnership, Canadians can get the best of both worlds: Dynamic's active investment expertise within a lineup of ETFs backed by the quality and value of iShares and our two decades of global leadership in the industry," adds Warren Collier, head of iShares, BlackRock Canada, in a statement. "We're proud and excited to team up with Dynamic Funds to launch these new active ETFs, which we believe will help advisors and investors access an expanding world of investing opportunities."

