New York City-based Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. (DTCC) announced Monday that has introduced trade repository services for Newfoundland and Labrador, and now supports trade reporting in all Canadian provinces and territories.

DTCC expects to begin supporting public price dissemination across Canada in January 2017.

The move follows the introduction of trade reporting requirements by Canadian securities regulators, which require reporting for over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives transactions, including interest rate, credit, equity, FX and commodity derivatives.

"We are pleased to be able to deliver robust and comprehensive derivatives trade reporting capabilities to market participants and regulatory authorities across Canada, bringing greater transparency and risk mitigation to the OTC derivatives markets," said Marisol Collazo, CEO of GTR Americas for DTCC, in a news release.

"As the only global trade repository offering reporting services across all five asset classes, we continue to work with regulators, service providers and end users to facilitate reporting in Canada and other major jurisdictions," she added.

