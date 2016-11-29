The federal government takes months — sometimes years — to make decisions, costing Canadians time and money when it comes to resolving tax disputes, federal auditor general Michael Ferguson says in his annual fall series of reports, released Tuesday.

Those reports include an audit of the Canada Revenue Agency, where exceedingly long delays fall short of public expectations in an era of advanced technology and instant communications.

Ferguson's message was this: the agency assesses the time it takes to make decisions against its own internal benchmark, giving little heed to what the taxpayers they serve might consider a timely decision.

The CRA agreed with the recommendations in the audit, vowing to craft new policies to show it has heeded Ferguson's call.

The CRA often leaves taxpayers waiting for months after they file formal objections to their tax assessments, Ferguson found. Appeals officers seeking help from other parts of the agency often wait a year or more, he added.

"That type of performance just isn't acceptable and the government departments need to find a way to design their services so that they actually meet the needs of the citizens," Ferguson told a news conference.

Over the last 10 fiscal years, the inventory of outstanding cases grew by 171%, while the number of employees dedicated to resolving them grew by only 14%, the audit found. The backlog of unresolved cases as of March 31 represented more than $18 billion in federal taxes, the audit said.

