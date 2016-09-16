By Canadian Press | September 16, 2016 10:05 Source: The Canadian Press

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) has signed a deal with American International Group to buy London, U.K.-based Ascot Underwriting Holdings Ltd. for US$1.1 billion.

Ascot is a Lloyd's of London syndicate and a global specialty insurance underwriter.

CPPIB says the deal is part of its strategy to grow in specific sub-sectors in financial services.

Once the deal is complete, Ascot will operate as a stand-alone business run by its current senior management team including chief executive Andrew Brooks.

CPPIB invests the money not needed by the Canada Pension Plan to pay current benefits.