Toronto-based Counsel Portfolio Services Inc. on Wednesday announced the results of a special meeting of investors of Counsel International Value Class.

Investors have approved the resolution to merge Counsel International Value Class, the terminating fund into its corresponding trust fund equivalent, Counsel International Value Fund, which will be the continuing fund.

The merger is expected to be effective on or about Jan. 13, 2017. Investors will be sent confirmation of the details of the merger by mail.

Counsel Portfolio Services Inc. is a subsidiary of IPC Portfolio Services Inc., which is a subsidiary of Investment Planning Counsel Inc.