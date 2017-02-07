Several companies have announced changes to their ETFs' lineups, including the introduction of new products, lower fees and moves to a different stock exchange.

Here is a summary of the most recent ETFs-related news:

> New fixed-income ETFs from Vanguard Canada

Toronto-based Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. announced on Tuesday that it has launched four new fixed-income ETFs: Vanguard Canadian Government Bond Index ETF, Vanguard Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Government Bond Index ETF and Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF.

The new ETFs are currently trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). A description of each ETF can be found on the asset-manager firm's announcement.

> New ETF from Hamilton Capital

Toronto-based Hamilton Capital Partners Inc. has launched Hamilton Capital Global Financials Yield ETF, which is currently trading in Canadian dollars on the TSX, according to an announcement on Monday.

The new ETF seeks long-term total returns consisting of regular dividend and distribution income with long-term capital appreciation, using an actively managed portfolio of equity securities of financial services companies located anywhere around the globe.

> BMO Asset Management to introduce three new ETFs

Toronto-based BMO Asset Management Inc. will launch three new ETFs that are likely to be listed in mid-February on Toronto-based Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc., according to an announcement by NEO on Tuesday.

The new ETFs are BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF, BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF and BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF.

This is the first time BMO Asset Management has listed ETFs on the NEO Exchange. The new products are currently awaiting final listing approval from NEO.

> Horizons ETFs lowers management fee on one product

Toronto-based Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. announced on Tuesday that it has reduced the management fee on Horizons Active Cdn Municipal Bond ETF's class E units to 0.29% from 0.35%. The advisor class units of the same ETF has also had its fee reduced to 0.79% from 0.85%. Both changes are in effect.

> BlackRock Canada confirms some ETFs will move to NEO

Toronto-based BlackRock Asset Management Canada Ltd. reaffirmed on Monday that five of its ETFs would be listed on the NEO Exchange immediately after being delisted from the TSX. The change is likely to occur on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22.

The affected ETFs are iShares International Fundamental Index ETF, iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged), iShares US Fundamental Index ETF, iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF and iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF.

See also: Inside ETFs 2017

Photo copyright: rvlsoft/123RF