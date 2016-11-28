Making a charitable donation on behalf of someone is becoming an increasingly popular gift option for Canadians, as 64% would rather receive this type of gift than trinkets and other traditional items, of which nearly 60% say they will never use, according to a new report from the Canadian Red Cross.

In addition, a significant percentage of Canadians are also considering the ways in which they can be charitable. Almost 60% agree that purchasing a charitable gift online is a convenient way to buy someone a present while 60% say they also plan on donating to a charity or volunteering their time this holiday season.

The Red Cross released the results of its research on Monday, a day before Giving Tuesday, which takes place this year on Nov. 29. The campaign takes place in multiple countries and encourages individuals to donate their time or money to worthy causes during the holiday season. Further details about the campaign can be found through its official website, givingtuesday.ca.

Photo copyright: GivingTuesday Canada

