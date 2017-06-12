Despite a steady increase in Canadians' debt levels, the majority still feel optimistic about their financial future, according to a study that Equifax Canada published on Monday.

In fact, the study suggests that 71% of Canadians, on the whole, feel confident about their future financial security. However, Canadians between the ages of 45 to 54 years old are feeling less confident as they rated their optimism at 61%.

For this demographic, optimism for the future sinks even lower when they're asked to think about their retirement as only 50% say they expect to be financially comfortable. Based on Equifax's research, this is also the age group to hold the largest amount of debt.

Seniors and late millennials, aged 18 to 24, on the other hand, are feeling considerably more positive as they rated their financial optimism toward retirement at 75% and 79%, respectively.

Equifax's research also shows that 90% of Canadians still believe home ownership is a good investment, and 78% of Canadians who don't currently own a home have a desire to buy one.

That dream of home ownership is particularly strong among Canadian youth as 84% of late millennials (aged 18 to 24) and 87% of early millennials (aged 25 to 34) say they have goals of owning their own home.

Despite the remaining appeal of home ownership, only 51% of Canadians surveyed say they predict ever being able to afford one.

Equifax Canada surveyed 1,583 online using Leger's weekly OMNI via LegerWebt.

