The loonie and the price of oil continued to slide, while stock markets finished the trading day with some gains.

The Canadian dollar shed 0.46 of a U.S. cent to US75.95¢ after trading at its highest level in nearly five months last week.

The March crude contract fell US84¢ to US$52.17 per barrel.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.86 points at 15,498.80.

In New York, the Nasdaq composite reached a record high, rising 10.67 points to 5,674.22.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 37.87 points to 20,090.29 and the S&P 500 advanced a meagre 0.52 of a point to 2,293.08.

Elsewhere in commodities, April gold rose US$4.00 to US$1,236.10 an ounce, March natural gas gained US8¢ to US$3.13 per mmBTU, and March copper contracts fell around US2¢ to about US$2.63 a pound.