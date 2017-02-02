DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says Canadian auto sales hit a new record for January.

The consulting firm says sales of cars and light trucks totalled 110,945 last month, up 2.2% from the first month of 2016.

The result topped the previous record for January set in 2002 when 110,266 vehicles were sold.

The increase came as sales of light trucks last month climbed 5.4% from a year ago to 78,733. Sales of cars fell 4.8% to 32,212.

Fiat Chrysler took the top spot for the month with 16.6% of the market as its sales improved by 1.6%. Ford was second with 15.5% of the market, followed by General Motors with 13.2%.

The record sales for January follows what was a record breaking year for auto sales in 2016.