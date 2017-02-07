Statistics Canada says the country posted its second consecutive monthly trade surplus in December.

The agency says Canada's merchandise trade balance with the world posted a surplus of $923 million for the final month of 2016.

The result for November was also revised to show a surplus of $1 billion compared with an initial reading of a surplus of $526 million.

Economists on average had expected surplus of $350 million for December, according to Thomson Reuters.

Exports in December gained 0.8% to a record $46.4 billion in December due to higher energy product prices. Meanwhile, imports increased 1.0% to $45.5 billion in December, due in large part to imports of aircraft and industrial machinery.

In volume terms, exports fell 1.4% in December, while import volumes gained 0.4%.