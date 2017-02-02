Companies cited in this article

Toronto-based Bank of Montreal was one of three firms in North America that won a 2017 Catalyst Award for initiatives to accelerate diversity, inclusion and gender equality in the workplace.

The award from New York-based Catalyst recognizes innovative initiatives that show demonstrable progress on the recruitment, development and advancement of all women. BMO, which is one of only nine organizations in the world to win the award twice, was recognized along with Maplewood, Minn.-based 3M Co. and Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation Inc.

"Intentional change requires bold leadership, which these companies embody. This is how diversity, inclusion and gender parity come to life in the workplace. It's incredible to see these Award-winning initiatives changing minds, changing behaviors and creating more opportunities for women," says Deborah Gillis, CEO of Catalyst, in a statement. "Business leaders have the power and a greater responsibility than ever before to make room for all employees to succeed. 3M, BMO and Rockwell Automation are to be commended for leading the change."

BMO was given the award for its diversity and inclusion renewal program, a North American strategy to build an inclusive work environment across the organization. Launched in 2012, the initiative focuses on transforming BMO's senior leadership ranks, talent pipeline and organizational culture through innovative diversity and inclusion strategies.

BMO's initiative helped the bank achieve the following results:

BMO met its five-year goal of 40% representation of women among senior leaders in the U.S. and Canada, up from 33% when the initiative launched.

The percentage of women of colour and visible minorities in these roles increased to 6.5% from 4.4%.

Representation of women among executive committee members increased to 31.3% from 7.7% while representation of women among senior managers and managers rose to 35.2% from 32.2%.

Representation of women on BMO's board of directors has risen to 36.4% from 30.8%.

"To receive one of these awards is a great honour. Now, having earned our second, BMO joins a truly select group. The bank received its initial Catalyst Award — a first for financial services institutions anywhere — in 1994, following the publication of the our Report of the Taskforce on the Advancement of Women in the Bank. We take great pride in these pioneering successes; in those that followed; and in the fact that the efforts we've made in the past five years have been recognized as once again moving this important work forward," says Bill Downe, BMO's CEO, in a statement.

"If there is one thing we have learned over time, it's the importance of keeping this subject alive by making it a permanent part of the business agenda," he adds. "In 2012, we decided to re-double our efforts on diversity and inclusion by introducing a more deeply integrated approach to this work. The renewal agenda we laid out had no less a goal than to ensure we're tapping into the full potential of every person in the bank."

