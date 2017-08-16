Companies cited in this article

BMO Private Banking announced Wednesday that it is offering its Canadian clients — high-net worth individuals and families — free access to over 40,000 automated teller machines (ATMs) across the United States and Puerto Rico as part of a partnership with Allpoint, the world's largest surcharge-free ATM network.



"Many of our clients spend a great deal of time in the U.S. — whether it is living there for the winter, a vacation or visiting their children who attend American post-secondary institutions — and want simple and cost effective cross-border banking solutions. Over 25 per cent of BMO Private Banking households make a withdrawal at a U.S. based ATM," says John Turner, director banking, deposits and payments, BMO Private Banking.



Turner adds that today's announcement is a strong addition to BMO Private Banking's all-inclusive platinum banking plan, a comprehensive package of banking services that includes a dedicated private banker.



BMO Private Banking clients can find the nearest participating fee-free ATMs in the U.S. — including BMO's existing fleet of more than 1,300 ATMs — using the BMO Harris Bank online locator.