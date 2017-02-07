Bank of Montreal and Desjardins Group provide the best customer service experience amongst Canadian banking firms, according to the results 2016 Surviscor service level assessment review published on Tuesday.

The review, now in its 12th year, analyzed over 170 'mystery shopper' service enquiries, per firm, sent between Jan. 2016 and Dec. 31st, 2016 to over 40 Canadian digital banking, credit union and brokerage firms.

Manitoba-based Assiniboine Credit Union rounded up the top three in banking.

"Generally speaking, Canadian consumers are being offered more customer service alternatives than ever before, including social media, live digital interactions and traditional methods," said Glenn LaCoste, president of Toronto-based Surviscor Inc., in a statement.

"The troubling fact is, for the most part, Canadian banking customers are not being properly serviced through non-branch interactions provided by leading banks and credit unions," adds LaCoste.

Toronto-based BMO had the best service kevel Index amongst banking firms while Lévis, Que.-based Desjardins had the quickest average response time over the year.

Qtrade Financial Group won both honours in the digital brokerage segment.

Complete rankings can be found at www.surviscor.com for both the brokerage and banking industries.

Photo copyright: Surviscor



