Companies cited in this article

Bill Downe, CEO of Toronto-based Bank of Montreal (BMO), received the Woodrow Wilson Award for Corporate Citizenship from the Wilson Center's Canada Institute on Wednesday in Toronto.

The award is given to executives who show a "deep concern for the common good beyond the bottom line," according to a description on the Wilson Center's website. Downe was recognized for his corporate citizenship and the support he and his firm provide to community development

Downe and BMO are supporters of the United Way and he has emphasized the efforts of his firm and employees in giving back to local communities. For example, BMO's charitable campaign in 2014 saw more than 42,000 employees contribute more than $17 million to community-based charities, according to Downe's letter in the bank's most recent corporate responsibility report.

"The high expectations that society rightly places on us are reflected in this award," Downe said of the honour at the event on Wednesday. "You challenge companies to promote renewed vigour in disadvantaged communities, foster deeper connections between diverse sectors of society, promote international cooperation and understanding, and improve education at all levels."

The Washington, D.C.-based Canada Institute is a non-partisan public policy forum that is designed to increase awareness and knowledge of Canada as well as relations between Canada and the U.S. It is affiliated with the Wilson Center, which is the U.S. government's official memorial to President Woodrow Wilson and acts as a policy forum for tackling global issues.

Photo copyright: hyperspeed/123RF