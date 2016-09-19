Companies cited in this article

Net sales of mutual fund ticked up slightly in August, the Toronto-based Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) announced on Monday.

Overall monthly net sales came in at $2.7 billion, compared with $2.63 billion in July and $2.45 billion in August 2015.

Net sales of long-term funds were $2.70 billion and net redemptions of money market funds were $4.6 million.

Balanced funds continued to account for the bulk of net sales, totalling $2.33 billion in August.

Bond funds added another $900 million in monthly net sales.

Equity funds, however, recorded $507 million in net redemptions in August, although this was an improvement from $641.4 million in net redemptions in July.

Assets under management (AUM) for the mutual funds industry reached $1.31 trillion. Year-to-date, industry AUM increased by $81.6 billion or 6.6%.

Investor Economics provides the aggregated totals reported by IFIC based on data compiled from IFIC and other sources.

Monthly sales data are compiled from IFIC and other sources. Aggregate totals are provided by Toronto-based Investor Economics Inc.

