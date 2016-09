Advisors’ Report Card 2016: Editors discuss the major themes of this year’s Report Card series

Interview of Fiona Collie, Pablo Fuchs | Aug. 26, 2016

Pablo Fuchs, senior editor with Investment Executive, and Fiona Collie, staff writer, discuss the key trends emerging from this year’s Report Card series. Most notably, advisors and their firms are responding to significant changes relating to technology, demographics and regulation